House GOP doctors work to convince vaccine skeptics

ABC News’ MaryAlice Parks reports on reluctance among conservatives to receive the coronavirus vaccine, and doctors now in Congress trying to promote vaccination efforts.
6:22 | 04/20/21

Transcript for House GOP doctors work to convince vaccine skeptics

