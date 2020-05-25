Transcript for Houston receives hundreds of social distancing complaints

This is the video posted on social media Saturday clay club in midtown a huge crowd of people are. No distancing no mask and far more than the 25%. Occupancy. Currently allowed for bars and clubs. This city hadn't planned on enforcing that rule but after seeing the video today that changed to. And so we are going to be enforcing. The 25%. I've it was a requirement. Update 2% for restaurants again the goal is not to be heavy handed out all we want people to voluntarily to comply. The mayor says no one would be arrested no fines if there's compliance inspectors were at clay club today. These are pictures taken this afternoon by the fire marshal's office the large crowds gone but it shows some customers in close contact. Social distancing and face mask believed to help curb the spread of the virus. Doctor Joseph Barone is overseeing the massive cope with nineteen testing efforts at united Memorial Medical Center. Are we starting. An. Opening the same. Oh. And if you're me this year. And see. What. I. It's not just one club in third ward a waiting line for a bar and Alameda and across the street a long line to get into our restaurant. This summer holiday weekend multiplied around the city which creates more concerned for the doctor treating Kolzig patient. When we got more Jose. I have these are indications. That we can't you let the next week Russell and ate what when and how many more these. It's a balancing act between bringing the economy back and reminding people they still need to guard their health. And the health of others it if you were at a large gathering this weekend without taking precautions. And you walling close proximity with other people. I would encourage you on Tuesday to go to Juan of the 27. Free testing sites in the city of Houston and get just self tests direct. Deborah Wrigley ABC thirteen Eyewitness News.

