Now Playing: Humans eat 5 grams of plastic per week: Report

Now Playing: What is assisted suicide?

Now Playing: Over 100 hospital employees line halls to honor late nurse who became an organ donor

Now Playing: Republican EPA chiefs blast Pres. Trump's handling of EPA

Now Playing: Generation Z tackles climate change

Now Playing: The high cost of fertility treatments

Now Playing: New study links artificial light at night with weight gain in women

Now Playing: Sleeping with artificial light linked to potential obesity for women: Study

Now Playing: Abdominal fat may put men at greater risk for prostate cancer

Now Playing: How to do digital detox?

Now Playing: Kids with autism are transformed into superheroes in magical photoshoot

Now Playing: This new CPR dummy attachment with breasts could help save women's lives

Now Playing: Can having a pet help your heart?

Now Playing: Study links irregular sleep patterns to metabolic disorder

Now Playing: 2-year-old gets kidney from a mom of 3 who followed his story on Facebook

Now Playing: Study of white meat surprises researchers

Now Playing: Is white meat really better for your heart health than red meat?

Now Playing: 2 sisters donate their kidneys to strangers to 'honor' their late dad

Now Playing: Study links e-cigarettes, emotional distress in teens