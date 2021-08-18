Transcript for ICUs on the brink as White House set to issue COVID booster shots guidance

We begin with the pandemic by the administration is expected to announce that all fully vaccinated American should get booster shots eight months after their second shot. The latest CDC forecast predicts the number of coal that hospitalizations. Could rise to 32000. Per day by September 13. Chart Roth has the latest. Just hours from now the Biden administration expected to address the concrete about booster shots and their recommendation that all Americans get 18 months after they got their second dose of the Pfizer or McDermott vaccines. That expected new guidance comes as Israeli scientists released new data. Showing Pfizer's vaccine was less effective at preventing severe cold that symptoms among those 65 and older who were fully vaccinated in January. We're picking up evidence of it. Certainly through breakthrough cases and so the level of effectiveness. Has gone down from over 90% to forty to 50%. Am possibly break through hospitalizations. This is America's Kobe crises deepens by the day. IC used across five states now more than 90% full. Including Texas. Blocks stations and commodities to patients we're seeing now are. Thirty year old Sandra and Reuters and as we now see the highest number of pediatric hospitalizations. Over this entire year pandemic. Arkansas father Kyle bucks from speaking out. As his one year old son Carter is on oxygen in the hospital. Did Jackson. Solar is to get vaccinated and help you Schambach. And ABC news has learned the federal government will be extending the mask mandate for travelers on planes trains and buses until at least January. Meaning covered restrictions are now stretching into 20/20 two. A full two years after America's first case. Diane whichever Alton batterers Louisiana thanks Trevor. And let's bring in physician at Stanford children's health doctor Lowe Patel for more on this doctor Patel. Thanks for being here you know it was just last week the FDA authorized booster shots from you know compromised people and said the rest of us don't need them yet so what changed. All Spaniards exactly right and good morning tears well it was just last month that most scientists in positions this country. Saying hey we don't see any reason to believe that and neo con tender people that underlying medical conditions lead boosters doll or really changes to fall there is evidence in the lap. At some of the antibody attacks were winging your going down which is not surprising and there's new data added Israel we only see today for the White House. Is what exactly took this over into a recommendation is it just these those two components or is there or evidence that people. Who were vaccinated are still not only in greater infections are spreading this as well I think that's what's nearly worker transparency. And you really can miss people about the needs daughter get a booster. And is there any sense yet a quiet that eight month time period. I do and that's another part of what we would want to see from the White House and I know that people have been watching the and a buy your facts but that's like one component we know the vaccines give you long term. Every immunity but it's possible. That's in the lowered anybody bubbles and people are content to get hospitalized but again like I mention we wanna see evidence that. Over the past month that more vaccine people have been spreading it's not because that's a good thing. Because I justifies the need to get these booster shots. And record and boosters are not uncommon we see them in the hepatitis vaccine polio measles mom's chicken pox so many vaccines are people should that they got this is. Something outrageous or that this is crude and vaccines don't work at vastly not sure. So what kind of timeline do you think we're looking at and how all this roll out work. Well timeline is looking to be mid September. The first shots being administered you if you recall from in December 14 and based on that the first people who got the vaccines were people working in. Frontline medical services nursing homes etc. so it's likely get a veto seen individuals are eligible. In the middle of September even now people have already run out there and try to guess they are booster shots on their own. It's a one thing that. I worry about. Is that this is gonna wide in the disparity we saw in delivery to vaccines earlier December but on the plus side we the government does have over a hundred million shots and reserve. And a lot more facilities administering vaccines are they suspect that it'll go much smoother. Now most. From the third shot from the booster. So that is good news it does make sense in terms premieres this if you already have Santa bites. Perhaps there's less of that immune system reacted Genesee or booster shot but diet still concern. We see it Frontline health care workers are an outstretched to the brain and any or point hospitals Lawson who we would wanted to hear from their. While ice user pacts of that isn't quite consideration. In many parts of the country now decided backs. Doctor a lot but tell us spending our knowledge on vaccines and our vocabulary today. Communal competent and reacted G in this sit TSA right -- live think think think think that Deborah tell thank you. Think you.

