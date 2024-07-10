Identifying and living with ADHD as an adult

ABC News’ Diane Macedo chats with psychiatrist and ADHD expert, Dr. Sasha Hamdani on the rise of ADHD.

July 10, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live