Transcript for How an Illinois senator is battling the pandemic from home

Illinois senator Tammy Duckworth is on the pandemic front lines, battling the coronavirus on behalf of constituents and country. The Iraqi war veteran, working from home on reopening the country safely. Now she's under consideration as a democratic vice president pick. Amy robach shares their conversation. Senator, thank you for being with us. Like we just mentioned, you're being considered by Joe Biden as a potential vice presidential pick, what's your reaction to that? I mean, having my name mentioned in the same breath as Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, Amy klobuchar, it's an honor in and of itself. I'm just focused on getting Joe Biden elected. Because we need real leadership in the white house for a change. You're a part of the white house's opening up America again task force, what's crucial right now to getting this country fully reopened, and I'm curious about your thoughts on the task force itself. Well, the task force has met all of twice, the first time was for an hour, president trump talked to us for 45 minutes, on the phone, telling us what a great job he was doing. When we asked about testing, they couldn't answer any questions. Similarly after the second call, there were no answers to the key question which is, when are we going to have widespread testing that's available to anyone who needs it at a low cost or free? You're also fighting for a fix to the C.A.R.E.S. Act, you're trying to parents who had babies in 2020 a $500 stimulus check, do you think you'll be able to fix that issue? I'm very hopeful that we can include this in the next C.A.R.E.S. Package. It will be fixed. Unfortunately leader Mcconnell isn't moving that next C.A.R.E.S. Package. As soon as it passes of the senate it will be part of it. The reason for that is that, you're able to claim your children born prior to this year because the stimulus check is based on the tax year. Babies born this year would not technically exist as far as the irs is concerned because next year. My legislation would allow them to claim $500 this year. You were the first senator to cast a vote on the senate floor at the time with your newborn baby by your side, now that baby is 2 years old, you also have a 5-year-old at home, in the midst of this pandemic, how have you been able to balance it all? I haven't. That's my message to the other working moms out there. I have this lesson plan to home school my 5-year-old. She's going to do some science, and we're going to do some cooking, measure, do math and some days it's like do the three work sheets and we'll be done. All the working moms out there, be kind to yourself. Memorial day, all about honoring the military personnel who have died while serving, you of course are a veteran and you're doing something to help not only those who are still serving but also veterans who need support during this pandemic, tell us about that. Well, I'm doing two things. The first thing is, I'm trying to eliminate the co-pay that veterans have to pay to the V.A. In order to get their covid-19 pandemic preventative care. Veterans unlike the rest of us who get our health care through say the affordable care act. We don't have to co-pays, but veterans do. I also do -- want to motorcycle sure that our national guardsmen are currently serving now, they allowed to serve out there full 90 days to gain benefits for retirement. Senator Tammy Duckworth, thank you so much for your time. Thank you. Be well. And up next right here on "What you need to know" -- and

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.