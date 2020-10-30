Transcript for The impact of daylight savings on health while facing COVID-19

And joined now by doctor John Brownstein for more on the effects of daylight saving good morning doctor Brownstein getting an extra hour of sleep. Sounds awesome so what's the problem. Lauren diet I mean changing the clocks back to something and you must dread and for good reason when it comes warehouse the American Academy of Sleep Medicine just release a paper calling for a permanent change in time just three times that's because an aura closely aligned with the rhythms of our bodies are. And actually reason that I said he and I should about a 150000. Americans are expected. Why this change in timing so. While historically you know darn energy consumption there's a real impact on things like cardiovascular disease stroke work place injuries on the money. Times change sheet prosecutors. Normally there's any power continental and cheap or how pretends he actually him an infectious diseases and inflammatory conditions. There's no benefit in Cuba the long term consistency. Removing the time change you loses it's worth seeking by the national policy change here. And if you don't have to do it in the fall and you also don't have to do it in the spring so even though now we think but I'm getting an extra hours sleep it means you don't have to lose an extra hour of sleep. When we do it in the spring time. These are. And this is already big in really difficult year in our bracing for a second wave of the pandemic holiday for a may not be able to see our families. Helping people prepare themselves for a for the time change. Andy Andy literally dark winter ahead in all of this context. He really isn't a concern we have this collision and damage the dark days of winter we have to be so incredibly usually a bar how meetings these mobs right so there are small changes we can make can probably relate to sleep in nutrition and so of course as we heard in the previous peace. Speech. Bringing this time she should not just doing it all warrants but also grabbing exercise you know an extra twenty or thirty minutes outside and how she your body clock and it also brings vitamin. Watch what you he has always lay I caffeine. But it seems to bring in guards are creating these are avoid overeating as she does Saturday's psyche we can bring insomnia severity lightly that's. Good advice generally aren't going to bright lights department stores grocery store is the column you know impact. You're obviously also technology clearly you can start to finish do you get rid of that technology made an Idaho Kristi does well and and and finally you know he needed you where are certainly changes right we have seasonal affective disorder a type of depression that released to his agency's. Kennedy senior prom this year has an eerie scenes. Between sunlight stress from the virus the economy we have to be so hyper focused on our mental how often these next few months. And I get tips tax John Brownstein we appreciate your time this morning as always thank you.

