Israel set to give senior citizens a 3rd vaccine dose as experts mull booster shots

And Israel now says beginning Sunday it's going to administer a third dose of that of that could vaccine to its senior citizens. Here in the US advisors also making the case for booster shot saying new data shows its vaccines effectiveness goes down after six months. That is comes as 45 states are seeing an increase in Covert hospitalizations. Let's bring in ABC news medical contributor and infectious disease specialist doctor Todd Eller and for more on that that Brian thanks for being here let's start with this new visor vaccine data it's showing. It's vaccine advocates see drops from 986 to 84%. After six months how important is this data how big is that drop then how worried should we be about it. Iron first book and I don't think we should be worried the fires are vaccines even six months out is performing very very very well you know with that said I think. What's really important whenever I hear about the need for another booster the first thing I think a boat is what all the unvaccinated people. I think it's much more important to get people or are vaccinated that vaccine then to give a boost our. Dealt with said. I think our FDA and and I agencies he helped to look at the Israeli data and of course even more importantly the real world experience in the US and ask is it time for us to get a booster got remember Israel is not saying that everyone needs to get a booster they start with the you don't compromise groups which are CDC has already said it's reasonable for us to consider boosting people or immune compromised but they're really boosting the elderly now those over sixty so I think it's it's a vulnerable group is something we have to look at closely in the US is well. Doesn't have to be one of the other that we have to choose between vaccine being more people for the first time verses giving people already vaccinated boosters can we do both. Dying man die again I I really think we can and I I I I hope that I hope that we do. And ten. Doctor that data for this study at a Israel came in and mark steps before that delta very became the dominant strain. So what does that tell you about what we're looking at here. Terry that's really important observation that you made on the 84% is really mostly with the alpha variance but. So what we can expect that 84% is likely going to be reduced significantly we already heard some real world affected this debt up from Israel that it was 64%. Justin maybe a month ago and almost recently we've heard that that has dropped to below 40% that hasn't been pure reviewed yet so we'll have to watch that thing that we she reduced effectiveness of the vaccine obviously be the government to thoughts about boosting becomes more and more relevant. It feels that way that's for sure the CDC's now say also. That if you're fully vaccinated and you're exposed to some with Covert even if you don't have symptoms you should get tested and Wear a mask in public fourteen days. Or until you get a negative test. What are you thought about what is it about that guidance do you worry that more rules and I think people are. Confused there weren't angry some of them are saying here's a here's another layer. Right I mean we're having close to a 100000 cases a day now there is less seventy Evers is eight in the 60000 range per day. So you'll cases are going up we have help the country that's how unvaccinated so you don't like I think it's really important. It's a little follow with the CDC is just come out weapon that. If you are warmer hot zone with Kobe nineteen we should be wearing masks indoors also if your you don't compromise if you're vulnerable elderly I think no matter where you are it makes sense to to mask indoors and remember. By doing this were actually protecting. Those that are vaccine hesitant though they are unvaccinated more than those were fully vaccinated. And later this afternoon president Biden is set to deliver remarks on new plans to prevent the spread of co that among them. These potential new requirements for federal employees to be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing. Could this president do you think for private companies that aren't already doing this and and you think it's necessary. Diana's to a quick thought experiment let's say that vote later this year you're out on maternity leave okay. And it didn't good luck without by the way. Don't you come back to ABC. Do you can't actually ABC that's fully vaccinated orgy want to come back to ABC that's partially vaccinated. You'll have two young children are home they don't have they won't be eligible for the vaccine you know when you think about that he didn't make sense the type the leadership we're hearing from president Biden right now. If you really what it emphasizes that this is a culture of safety. And I think that's what these type of mandates are doing you we can think of his punishment but it's not these dep teams work they're effective they're safe. And the end we have a virus does again out of control and its summer by the way that's not a good combination what do you think that winter is coming. Giant doctor Todd Eller and always great to have you thank you. Take your guns.

