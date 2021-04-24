J&J vaccine pause made sense, but it’s time to lift it: Besser

ABC News’ Kyra Phillips speaks with Dr. Richard Besser, former acting director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about lifting the pause on the Johnson &Johnson vaccine.
5:56 | 04/24/21

