Transcript for Kellogg's recalls Honey Smacks after link to Salmonella outbreak

Two breaking news as you eat your breakfast Kellogg's has voluntarily were called more than a million cases of honey smacks cereal. After the CDC and FDA warned that the breakfast staple may be contaminated with Salmonella. The recall affects more than fifteen point three and 23 ounce boxes of honey smacks distributed throughout the country. The final out of her cereal it's affecting me to check both sides this for a best if used by date. From June 14 when he eighteen. Through June 14 2019 you define that as we're showing at the top. Your box if your honey smacks has those dates Kellogg says the throw it out. Contact the company you've got a full refund and a beekeeper serial of the container washed it. Literally had people concerned about there and thanks to pay attention on Al.

