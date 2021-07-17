-
Now Playing: CDC director: 'This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated'
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, July 16, 2021
-
Now Playing: How COVID-19 and lagging vaccination rates could impact fall sports
-
Now Playing: Oklahoma City mayor speaks out on vaccinations, infrastructure deal
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: White House ramps up vaccination campaign as delta variant spreads
-
Now Playing: CDC director: COVID-19 spreading among unvaccinated
-
Now Playing: Easy tips for getting New Year’s resolutions back on track
-
Now Playing: How to reduce a child’s risk of COVID-19
-
Now Playing: ABC News Update: Officials work to boost vaccination rates as delta variant spreads
-
Now Playing: What the return of Los Angeles’ mask mandate could mean for rest of the US.
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 cases rising nationwide
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: LA County reinstates mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise
-
Now Playing: Dermatologist Dr. Whitney Bowe discusses recalled sunscreen products
-
Now Playing: Mom shares warning about symptoms after toddler son diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, July 15, 2021
-
Now Playing: Misinformation around COVID-19, vaccines an ‘urgent threat,’ surgeon general says
-
Now Playing: Olympic hopefuls denied chance to compete due to COVID-19 restrictions
-
Now Playing: Hospitals, insurance companies reject Alzheimer’s drug over concerns