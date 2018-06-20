Transcript for Kids with depression benefit from therapy that helps them regulate emotions: Study

Between ten and fifteen per cent of children and teens showed depression symptoms at anyone time. That's according to the surgeon general's report. To 70%. Do not receive treatment and some of them are preschoolers. A new study published in the American journal psychiatry has a promising new treatment a new emotional development module. Added to standard treatment for parents and children in those parents coach their children through tough emotions so they can manage their feelings better. Children in the study ages three to six either got this new combined treatment. Or were put on a wait list when they evaluated children and parents for coping styles stress levels and help you dealt with negative emotions. The children with the treatment had improved with better emotional regulation and fewer of the disorders that accompany depression. It helps parents to do with this medical minute Seth you moments BBC news.

