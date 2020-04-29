Transcript for Latest coronavirus developments we’re watching

Let's go to Washington and ABC's Kara Phillips for a look at the latest headlines today good afternoon Kara. Amy gray to see you let's get right to our developing stories we're talking about keeping meat on American dinner tables president trump signing that executive order to ensure the nation's meat processing plants stay open. Calling them critical infrastructure. Every union leaders saying forcing workers back on the job potentially in harm's way without strict protections. Is just quote dangerous. And significant technical problems continued to plague the new round of the paycheck protection program. That's according to banks and credit unions alerting the treasury and the Small Business Administration. In a joint letter obtained by ABC news. The group saying the ongoing glitches are preventing them from delivering critical assistance to small businesses that desperately need it. And the nation's top infectious disease expert says sports may have to sit out this year. Doctor Anthony found cheat telling the New York Times it may all come down to whether the country. Can access widespread testing yielding quick results patchy saying this has Major League Baseball looks at regional options for limited play. That would break up American and National League tradition and limit travel. During this pandemic. And Amy are moment of joy today as simple hi five that's it take a look adds doctor Nigel Madden on the left and doctor. She Eileen non Chang on the right. In the heart of New York City as they fight against the virus they are celebrating. Having a not personal protection gear. And all the patients. Who are now doing really well Amy I tell you those new York presbyterian physicians feeling and spreading the love and we love it that image simply saying it all. Yeah I know why I can feel that lot from here I cellist and looking at them motion inside that picture Kara thank you we appreciate you bet.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.