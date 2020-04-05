Transcript for Latest coronavirus developments we’re watching

ABC's cure Phillips is in Washington DC with the latest headlines for us good afternoon Kara. I Amy happy Monday we are working these developments for you right now nearly half of the Americans due to receive a stimulus check are still waiting on that money. However Treasury Secretary Steven H in saying about ninety million people do have those payments in hand now. And that the department still expects to deliver 170. Million payments in all. As for the Americans not receiving the full amount they expect they may have to file a deduction to cover the missing funds. 122 when he returns and with an eye toward fan and player help the NFL says things may look a lot different at the stadium next season. ABC news getting an exclusive look at changes possible at Miami's hard rock stadium including social distancing directives at the entrances. And a new plan for graduated exits after the game. And even though the track and field season is on hold in the Kobe at nineteen pandemic. That didn't stop three of the world's top male polled Walters from a little friendly competition. The international backyard poll bowl contest. Bringing a little excitement to fans online this weekend and Amy I am told it was. Dubbed the ultimate garden clash and I'm proud to say inside garden sources tell me two time world champion Sam Kendrick to the United States. Gave Sweden and France. A jump for their money a lot of creative everybody's getting it's it's amazing how they had really nice backyards for that I take care flowers thank you very much.

