Transcript for Latest coronavirus developments we’re watching

In the meantime we turn out at ABC's Keira Phillips who's in Washington DC with all the latest headlines for us good afternoon Kara. Hi Amy here's some of the stories that we're working on right now the front line fight illustrated. Take a look at his FEMA map obtained by ABC news it shows some states were social distancing rules are now being relaxed. Are still experiencing an increase in the number of co bid nineteen cases not a deep crease. The map making the point that even as states such as Georgia Tennessee Indiana and Kansas start to relax rules and slowly reopened. This virus is still a threat on the rise. And we're learning of a holdup on some eight billion dollars. In aid for native American tribes those funds from the cares act due to the Navajo Nation. One of the worst hit populations is still being held up in litigation with the trump administration. The cruise industry gets ready to set sail again Norwegian cruise lines saying. In a statement it hopes to get passengers on board again beginning in early July but for now. It will continue its voluntary suspension through the end of June. And Amy it's time to salute cleanliness around the globe its world. The world and hygiene day. The World Health Organization says that this day highlights the role. Everybody plays in preventing infections. And it's simple and it's cheap and yes it's now more important than ever to do it and maybe I should also point out it's cinco de mile. So why not celebrate clean hands holding a clean Margarita glass and have a fabulous Tuesday yes it's also taco Tuesday so I plan on doing up all of the above thank you very much I care my right spared us thank you could connect right news you can use.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.