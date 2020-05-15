Transcript for Latest coronavirus developments we’re watching

We turn at a ABC's Rachel Scott with the latest headlines good afternoon Rachel. Haney good to be with you on this Friday let's get to some the developments we are watching throughout the day including new economic numbers causing concern. Retail sales diving in April economists had expected about a 12% drop. The figures just in show more than sixteen per cent slide the biggest declines in spending. On clothing and furniture sales. Most Americans say the US is lagging when it comes to testing availability that's according to a new ABC news it's souls poll nearly three out of four believe. There are not enough task and more than two thirds with a child under eighteen say they are not yet willing to send their kids back to a classroom. And the possible milestone in the original Kobe nineteen epicenter officials in China now saying the country has gone a full month without any new deaths. And now fewer than 100 co but nineteen patients in treatment. An active kind is gaining at detention back here at home a woman in Connecticut using her stimulus check to start a soup kitchen. Carly Holloway says she had been making and delivering massive a soup kitchen. And a nearby city and realize her own hometown needed one and now thanks to her they have one Amy. Thank you so much what an awesome story to end on we appreciate it Rachel.

