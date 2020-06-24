Transcript for Latest developments

and affect a change and we're not there yet with superspreaders. Want to turn now to ABC's Kyra Phillips with the latest headlines. We begin with the coronavirus wake-up call from the nation's top infectious disease doctor. During house hearings, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned our country that in some states right now there's a disturbing surge of infections. Dr. Fauci saying the next couple of weeks are going to be critical, especially in the sun belt, where cases have been sharply rising, hospitals also reporting more young people are among those getting sick. An update in the police shooting of breonna Taylor, Louisville police now firing the police officer saying he violated procedures by showing, quote, extreme indifference to attorneys for the young woman's family say they want all the officers fired. Finally, on a much lighter note, the boys of summer may be back at it sooner than you think. Major league baseball announcing players will report to the dugout by July 1st for the 2020 regular season. With the first games to begin around July 23rd. T.J., it's going to be an abbreviated season of course because of this covisummer. About 60 games or so. But, hey, play ball? Kyra, they can play 12 games at this point. Exactly, just give me one. Kyra, thanks so much. We turn back to what we saw on Monday, California, Texas and

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.