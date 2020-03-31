Latest developments related to the coronavirus pandemic

More
Two developments include a rollback of federal regulations allowing states to erect emergency makeshift hospitals and a church pastor who's arrested for holding church services during the pandemic.
3:48 | 03/31/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Latest developments related to the coronavirus pandemic

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:48","description":"Two developments include a rollback of federal regulations allowing states to erect emergency makeshift hospitals and a church pastor who's arrested for holding church services during the pandemic.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"69898708","title":"Latest developments related to the coronavirus pandemic","url":"/Health/video/latest-developments-related-coronavirus-pandemic-69898708"}