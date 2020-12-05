Transcript for Latest updates on COVID-19: May 12, 2020

Some of the big developments we're tracking right now, more than 4.1 million confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide with at least 286,000 lives lost. More than 1.4 million recovering. Let's take a look at this latest FEMA map showing the county by county spread of covid-19. With me as always to kick off our coverage and tackle all of this is ABC chief medical correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton. Dr. Jen, we know Clorox wipes have been sold out. They're on back order. You can't your hands on them. Obviously, we're all doing so much to try and prevent the spread of covid-19. I've known you have done a deep dive on disinfectants. This is interesting, Amy, the chemistry behind this disinfectant craze. First of all, few studies done in lab setting using sars covid-2, the coronavirus. Most of this is based on extrapolated data. The CDC has a list which is publicly accessible. Where all of the disinfectants against coronavirus are listed. They all work the same. Soap and water does work very well, also. So, if you can't get your hands on the Clorox wipes, soap and water even cleaning your home environment works just fine. That's good news. Most of us would think that disinfecting is straightfoward process, you're shaking your head no. That isn't true. I kind of geeked out on the science behind this. There are a lot of variables and factors how disinfecting is and cleaning this virus. One, what type of surface are you cleaning, like fabrics, clothing, contact or wait time is critical. Most of these ingredients need several minutes to actually kill the virus alone. I was just wiping and assuming everything was dead. The key ingredients here from the chemistry standpoint, alcohol-based disinfectants, oxidizers, if you look at the labels, those are the ingredients you want to look for. They're all effective. Usually the point in our conversation where I ask what we don't know. But today, you're going to have a list of products to look for. Remember, we have been hearing about Clorox, that's not the only cleaning supply people can use. On the EPA list -- windex, fantastic. Lysol. Anything with hydrogen peroxide and isopropyl alcohol which is rubbing alcohol. If you want a DIY version a third cup of bleach mixed with a gallon of water. There are also really important safety tips here that people need to know, read these labels, read them again and again. Make sure you have an adequate ventilated area. Because, again, the fumes can be toxic. Always wear gloves and don't mix -- this isn't a recipe for lasagna. You don't want to mix different chemicals. That can be really, really dangerous. Very important tips there.

