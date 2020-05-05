Transcript for Latest updates on COVID-19: May 5, 2020

Some of the major developments we're tracking known cases of corona virus around the world. Top 3.5. Million with at least 251000. Deaths. More than one point one million recoveries right now. With me now to start things off as usual ABC chief medical correspondent doctor Jennifer Ashton and doctor Asch and let's talk about children this is a headline today and covet nineteen right here. In New York City near the fifteen children. Many of whom had the corona virus have now been struck with a mysterious illness. What do we know about it well this really the big news on the last 24 to 48 hours Amy B and I aged just announced they're doing a big study to do a deeper dive on cove at nineteen and its effect on kids but here's what we know right now. Act piece line we know that this age group is at greater risk for other viral respiratory illnesses we talk about it with influenza for example all the time. With cold in nineteen however. They tend to make up less than 3% of overall confirmed cases now again if they're more cases that that number may be less or might be more. And also luckily in the pediatric age group deaths are uncommon they're not zero. But they're uncommon or rare so that's some good news and speaking to that because of the confirmed cases we've been hearing this from the beginning it seemed that children overwhelmingly. Aren't getting very sick from covet nineteen what are we still need to learn one dared to kind of opposing theories Amy one is it's unclear if kids are actually not becoming infected with the virus or if they're becoming infected. But they're just not showing symptoms of both of those are kind of on the table right now. And obviously also the other big areas. If they're getting infected could they just be a vector could they be really important in passing or spreading this virus to other people and as we mentioned many of the kids who developed this mysterious illness did test positive. For corona virus but what don't we know right now well look I as we learn more this mysterious illness some of them as you said is occurring in in a child who's been confirmed positive we don't know if this is related to coated nineteen or if this is completely new. And we also don't know why in general as a massive population children. A really not showing the classic symptoms of covad nineteen so there is a lot of and is still being studied there's a lot of solving research and there's a lot we still don't are right and we will be checking in with you to answer viewer questions in just about it.

