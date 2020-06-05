Transcript for Latest updates on COVID-19: May 6, 2020

I'm of the major developments we're tracking right now more than one point two million cases here in the US with the death told. Now soaring past 71000. At least 189000. Are recovering here. With me now with ABC chief medical correspondent doctor Jan action and doctor Jan president trump told our David your. That he is less. Optimistic about a vaccine by January we know that you were personally bite of a doctor about teens to visit the NIH back in February to see how they were working. On a vaccine yeah what do you know about vaccines at this point well so much attention on this Amy outlets to. A little bit of a deeper dive on what's involved here in vaccines first of all. It's important to remember the context here to develop any vaccine that this process that normally takes decades of time. To date there has been no corona virus vaccine that's been developed so far for humans there have been ones for animals they are ones that are dogs can get even right now. In terms of the fastest vaccine that's ever been developed it took four year while. And twelve to eighteen months as we've heard repeatedly is absolutely the minimum time period that it would take to develop a vaccine. The good news though is that because of with the work. That had been done I'm stars. About 80% of the ground work had a birdie kind of been done so it primed the pump so to speak for the vaccine development for cope with nineteen. Facing that so those four classes a vaccines it's it's them they're mechanism of action it's how they work so people are trying different approaches but right now the big question is. If one it is found to be safe and effective. Then you're talking about scaling up to potentially billions for the world right and if that happens. Will certain countries poured the supplies. Literally the doses of the vaccine that good news is is that this is really unprecedented we have global collaboration. People working across country lines to help develop this vaccine. And interestingly. There may be a way to expedite that twelve to eighteen month process if you kind of do things in parallel rather than in sequence so people getting ready to manufacture even though. They don't even have the science yet. And terms of his safety was pretty fascinating to hear that they're not actually even injecting the virus proved teens themselves there is still so much right that we need to learn talk about what we don't now well for that one vaccine correct that MR NA vaccine by. Again when you hear about clinical trials the first part is generally safety Danny its efficacy and in terms of what we don't know. We still don't know if being developed one for this will we need a different one every year like we do for influenza. And will it be safe not just short term but the long term and how effective will it be when you hear people like the World Health Organization. And doctor Anthony faction say we don't know if being exposed or infected with cove at nineteen. Gives you long term immunity. That same principle applies to backed vaccine efficacy so a lot we still don't know that makes a lot of sense right doctor Jan sticking around the viewers' questions and just today.

