Transcript for Latest updates on COVID-19: May 8, 2020

Some of the big the big developments were tracking more than three point eight million known corona virus cases diagnosed around the world. With more than one point two million of those here in the US as another one point two million around the world recover. With me now is ABC chief medical correspondent doctor Jan Aston and doctor Jan. We have been talking over these past several weeks about obesity. As a risk factor race coded nineteen what do you know about the background. Medical risks of that population a listen this is a special population as we learn more about covad nineteen and that particular groups that it affects differently. People with obesity are one of those groups that deserves special attention so if you do a deep dive number one. What we know that obesity is a complex. Chronic disease it is an absolutely not due to a lack of dedication and discipline or commitment. Just in terms of numbers 42% of the US population adults qualify as living with obesity and we know that just being obese. Increases the risk of infection general inflammation and in terms of a respiratory function. Can potentially impair ventilation and we should mention you are board certified in obesity medicine so in terms of people. With coded nineteen what are some of the theories about why those who are obese are at an increased risk while one of the things we're looking at right now is amongst populations where there are more young people living with obesity can that partially explain the increase in numbers of hospitalizations and deaths that were seen. We also are always learning more about the stigma and biased potentially face potentially. By people with obesity. Unfortunately on the part of nizhny medical professionals. And we also are looking at. Whether or not that's state Laura bias will make people with obesity less likely to seek medical attention for Coles at nineteen or for any other conditions are and we always talk about what we don't know what don't we know about the connection between obesity and covet 1901 of the things that's being looked at right now is what is the role of hormone only active at a post tissue in the association with covad nineteen disease. And then we're going to be looking at should people with obesity be screened or tested differently maybe more aggressively. And as we learn more about therapies and treatments will there be tailored treatments for people with obesity if they get moderately or severely with cope with nineteen all of that still under section all right doctor Jan he'll be back in just a few so. When reports that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.