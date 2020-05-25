Transcript for Latest updates on COVID-19: May 25, 2020

Some of the major developments we're tracking today, known cases of covid-19 rise to 1.6 million with more than 97,000 lives lost and at least 366,000 people now recovering and with us right now is chief medical correspondent, Dr. Jen Ashton. Always good to be in your Same, linsey. Good to see you. So we're talking about 50 states in various stages of reopening and this concept of bubbles we keep hearing. Break that down for us. One of those terms that people haven't heard about before, now it's going to widespread. It's being pioneered in Germany, New Zealand, what it is, is a group of whom you're going to have close, physical contact, a work bubble, social bubble, these are people that you live with, in your own household, now as we start to reopen it may start to include friends, but it's really important to remember that we have to continue to practice social distancing even within these bubbles. Even here at the studio, if we're not on camera we're wearing masks. At home if you're visiting or bringing people into your bubble, you still need to keep that at least six feet and possibly wear masks as well. As people start thinking about expanding their bubbles, what are some things for them to consider? First of all, you have to weigh the risk versus benefit, how important is it for you to bring people into your bubble. You also have to weigh the risks to extended contacts, those might be people not necessarily at your house, but if you expand your social bubble, people you work with, or people that you're bringing into your bubble live with and work with, those risks have to be taken into account as well. It's important to define what we don't know. What are the unknowns still about this concept? I think what we still don't know here, again, this is going to be evolving more week by week. When people should start doing this, socially or workwise. What this will do to local rates. I think we have to keep our eye on that, in our communities, social circumstances or state. Will people become careless, let their guard down? Are you going to test someone every single time? We have to remember, there's an incubation period, we don't know you could test negative and still potentially be infected. All of these things expanding our bubble will be playing out. Lot of moving parts. Lot to think about. Absolutely.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.