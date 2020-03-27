Transcript for The latest updates on COVID-19

tracking right now, global cases of the coronavirus have climbed to more than 500,000, with at least 24,000 deaths around the world. Plus, the ranks of recovering patients is growing as well. Now more than 122,000. Americans in at least 30 states on virtual lockdowns as efforts intensify to stop the spread here. With me now, ABC chief medical correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton. And Dr. Jen, the CDC has issued new guidance on what to do if you think you have coronavirus and when it's safe to end your isolation. Tell us what those recommendations are. Exactly, Amy, and we've been really encouraging them to release these because there's so much confusion, people now being told to assume they have covid-19 if they have a range of symptoms, but then a lot of confusion about when they can leave their home and go back to the work. The bottom line is, three days after having a fever that's 72 hours without any fever-reducing medication or seven days from when the symptoms first started. Now, this is going to be -- have to be integrated with new data as we become capable of testing for antibodies, because, again, it's really unknown how long people shed virus and therefore how they can be infectious and contagious. These are the new CDC recommendations.

