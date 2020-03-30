Transcript for The latest updates on COVID-19

The big developments we're tracking today, more than 700,000 covid-19 cases diagnosed globally. More than 143,000 right here in the U.S. And the number of states now on virtual lockdown growing to at least 37. With me now is ABC chief medical correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton. And, Dr. Jen, a lot of questions surrounding us. There are now experts who say everyone should be wearing them even if they're handmade, what are you saying? Well, Amy, we are watching this story evolve, and I do expect it to change pretty rapidly over the week. Let me set the stage for, the background with respect to masks. Remember two different kinds, surgical masks and n95 respirators. N95 respirators are for health care workers working with sick patients. Take that out of the equation right now. All of this news is centered around surgical masks. The world health organization and the CDC had previously been very clear they do not recommend them from the general public to protect us. However, they are used on sick people to prevent those droplets from entering is the environment and therefore infecting others. And right now, what they're looking at here in the U.S., is evidence from Asia that may be part of how they were able to slow their spread of this virus. Because so many people in Asia routinely wear these masks. So, and I want to be crystal clear, because we're in the setting of a massive ppe shortage, if the recommendations change here in the U.S., it would be to protect others, and therefore, reduce the rate of transmission. So, I think we're going to be. Watching that closely this week. Right. The masks protect others. Not yourself. All right. Dr. Jen, I know we'll be checking with you in just a bit.

