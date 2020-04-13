Transcript for Latest updates on COVID-19: April 13, 2020

The big developments for tracking right now all round the globe the number of diagnosed cases. Climbing to more than one point eight million. At least 22000. Deaths here in the United States. With more than 92000 people hospitalized. With me now is ABC news chief medical correspondent doctor Jan Ashton and doctor Jan we know over the weekend we heard. From doctor Anthony found she who said he was hopeful. We could cautiously start doing a few things the way we did before the pandemic what do we know about this potential return to normalcy. Well Amy Wien we have we tend to hinge on every word doctor fact he says and for good reason he is. Literally a legend in terms of infectious diseases. And at this time what we know is that there has to be an endpoint we cannot sustain this degree of social distancing and shut down. For ever but we also know just based on science and medicine that if we just rip the band paid off set a date and flip the switch as doctor fact she said. If we come back off this too quickly and too abruptly without certain plans. And procedures in place the numbers will go up again and unfortunately people will die at higher numbers so then what are we think we'll help to get us back to at least some familiar activities. Well let's thought is that it all will hinge on testing to figure out who is susceptible who is infected and who has recovered. That widespread and mainstream testing is going to be incredibly. Important. And that information will be critical. If it is accurate so if the test works and that's one thing we don't really know yet. And the other thing that we don't really know is when we start to open up or. At abduct Apache said this. Rolling re opening will it be done based on region part of the country or will it be based on certain types of activities and behaviors that will still remain. In place and others will be loosened. That's all to be determined RA and also to be determined we do need some clarification on a few things in turn me in terms of like when we can start doing all of this correct. Right we don't know when no one has a crystal ball here Amy you're hearing estimates like the end of the month at the end of may June. By fall. No one knows and that degree of uncertainty. Is frustrating but it needs to be acknowledged and we also don't know where to start will this start in big cities will it start in rural America will it be. Tested it in stages. All of this is unknown and we still do not have a grasp on how helpful this widespread testing will be. All right doctor Jan we will be checking in with you in just a bit.

