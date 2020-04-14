Transcript for Latest updates on COVID-19: April 14, 2020

The big developments we are tracking right now. The number of diagnosed because it nineteen cases worldwide now at more than one point nine million. Today in the US there are more than 582000. Confirmed cases. And more than 23000. Deaths here. With me now is ABC chief medical correspondent doctor Jan ashen and doctor Jen there is some news from the World Health Organization that infection. Does not guarantee immunity what are we know about this. Right this is an evolving and dynamic situation Naimi and it's so important in medicine and science to beat comfortable intellectually comfortable saying what we know what we think we know what we don't know so we know right now about corona viruses. Is based on the other species remember much some of which caused the common cold so we do know. That there is some immune protection that's generated after the exposure to some corona viruses and they can last. A ballot a year sometimes a little bit more. Yes some protection not complete protection necessarily and are there indicators that a sizable number of people. Mean never show any sentence but. And this is the scary part can still be infectious. It exactly and we'd been saying that from the beginning but now as more testing is being done not just here but in other countries around the world we're learning some more numbers to put to that theory. We think that about 25 to 50%. Of people infected with corona virus. Can be asymptomatic the 50% number just coming recently added data from Iceland where they're able to test more people 'cause their country is so much smaller. And we do know that people who are not showing symptoms themselves are feel totally fine. Ken passed the virus so again. We we think that that's a major driver at this point yak 50% is a stunning number there. Pomp and here's a still a lot for us to learn about this what don't we know right now that we need to now. Well we don't know if people who are mild or totally asymptomatic. Develop the scene degree of immune protection down the road that's going to be really important as sincere more and more about this antibody testing. We don't know how long those antibodies will last and we still don't know if you can be me infected recent data just out of South Korea. Is finding that some people who were positive then tested negative. Test positive again down the road and we just don't know whether that means those people are just carrying the virus and can spread it. Where they're re infected were reactivated so still a lot to learn indeed all right doctor Daniel be with us answering viewers' questions. In just today.

