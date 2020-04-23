Transcript for Latest updates on COVID-19: April 23, 2020

The major developments for tracking right now. More than 121000. People hospitalized across our country with more than 46000. Deaths here an upwards. Of 76000. People recovering. We start off with ABC chief medical correspondent doctor Jan Aston and doctor Jan. We learn more and more about the features of covet nineteen every day and there is new information now. About this virus causing strokes in people even young people's tell us what we now. Ray Damien you and I have talked here about the effects on the heart we've talked about the effects of cold in nineteen on the skin or Germans the logic system. Now it's about the central nervous system so what we know at this time. Based on early published data out of China is that 36%. Of patients presenting to hospitals with coded nineteen in China. Presented with Nora logic symptoms including. Things like headache dizziness seizures. Loss of smell and taste and in some cases stroke and now we're seeing here in the US. Doctors finding. Patients in their thirties and forties also presenting. With strokes who had mild cases of covad nineteen while and so doctor Jan the big question is do we know why this is happening. Well in medicine you know we start with theories and what we think we know is that there are possible number of contenders here number one with covic nineteen. And inflammatory. Reaction. That can be associated with the central nervous system effects there can also be clotting causes which when you and I have talked about that people are seeing with covic nineteen. And lastly you can see some Nora logic signs and symptoms sometimes. With other types of infections so all three of those theories being looked at right now turning to what are doctors needing to do now to figure out. How to stop this. Well with so many things with this virus Amy there's still a lot we don't know we don't know why this is happening we don't know how exactly it's happening. Watt whether or not it's associated with the severity of other symptoms of covic nineteen. And lastly we don't know if we can actually prevented so a lot that still needs to be studied. And research and even as were making these clinical observations while taking care of patients who are sick right so much on doctors plates and researchers plates right now factored in ashen. You'll be back with us later in the show thank you.

