Transcript for Latest updates on COVID-19: April 29, 2020

Here are the major developments for tracking right now there are more than three point one million known cases of corona virus through out the world. More than a third of them in the US now at well over one million with more than 1151000. People recovering in this country. With me right here is ABC chief medical correspondent doctor Jan ashen and doctor Jenn we know there have been. Some reported cases of Kobe nineteen cats first but now we're hearing about I at least one dog so what do we know. At this point but animals and covet nineteen while this is evolving so we're still learning and the CDC Arafat following miss USDA is following his. We know that pet owners have very close contact with pats that is not a surprise you and I both among them. We also know that corona viruses. Can and do in effect and affect animals so that is a fact and the other thing is we know at this point there have been a few case reports. Of pets cats and dogs testing positive for cope with nineteen. When their owners have also been infected so then is the thought that the humans the owners passed it on to their pets not vice Versa that's the theory so here's some working theories at this point because remember in the concept of zoo not a disease is usually. The arrow goes from animals to humans it appears at this point the arrows going in the other direction so right now. We think that this is going from humans to pets we also think that pets who are testing positive are not becoming seriously ill which is obviously good news. And again we're thinking that the animals may have packed picked it up just via contact with their owners who are in fact it obviously so many pet owners like us included are. Wondering about you know what could happen next right what is it that is being research right now to get answers to those factual I think the most common question and this is unknown at this point is we know that these animals can carry coded nineteen in their nose and mouth. Obviously those are mucous membranes it's not known if the virus can survive on far it's also not known if pets can pass it to other pets and which is something that they're going to be following and it's also not known at this point for sure. If the pet can act like a vector or kind of can pass the virus from one human. To another in the same household so a lot that still being looked at all right doctor Jan answering your questions coming up in just a bit.

