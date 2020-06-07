Transcript for Latest updates on COVID-19: July 6, 2020

Some of the major developments we're following. More than 11.4 million cases of coronavirus around the world. At least 534,000 deaths. And 6.1 million recovered. With me to start us off, Dr. Jen Ashton. Friday, you spoke to the director of the CDC, Dr. Robert Redfield. What did you learn? It was an incredible conversation. What it really crystallized we're still learning every single day about this virus and as such, things will be revised. And these revisions will get headlines. I want people to be prepared and do a deep dive a couple of things that I learned from the CDC director on Friday. Number one, is this virus mutating? We're seeing evidence of that. We expect that with viruses. This is what viruses do for a living. They mutate. It's important to remember as we discussed here before, not every mutation makes the virus worse or more dangerous, some are neutral, however there's new data out that suggests a mutation that the sars/cov2 has made it more infectious I want to qualify -- this new strain doesn't appear more deadly. People are going to hear this headline -- it's mutated. Understand that -- we expect that and it doesn't necessarily mean it's more deadly. That's important to remember. You also spoke to Dr. Redfield about this virus has disproportionately affected members of the black community and the brown community. What did he have to say about this? This is really an important issue, and we've seen this from the beginning, and so I really kind of hit that hard with Dr. Redfield. Mentioning that the CDC right now is only tracking about 45% of covid-19 cases by race and ethnicity, partially that responsibility falls on the local health departments because they have to report it. So the CDC has made this a top priority, adding a data field to all testing requirements and forms. So that they can get a better handle on this. We know that this is a group at much higher risk and in order to prevent it and deal with it, you have to get an idea of the numbers. You also spoke to Dr. Redfield about testing and you learned that there are some changes. Exactly. We talked about this, Amy, we have been behind in some ways not only logistically but also in terms of the testing philosophy and strategy, I asked Dr. Redfield about that and what's new there in the past, only people with symptoms or at high risk for having covid-19 were really recommended for testing. Now, Dr. Redfield has told me that anyone who thinks that he or she may be infected should get tested, even those without simgs -- symptoms. Ultimately, the testing strategy is being left up to the states to figure out and so we're going to see some changes there. But that's big news. If you feel you've been exposed or you're infected you can get tested now. All right, Dr. Jen, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.