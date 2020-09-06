Transcript for Latest updates on COVID-19: June 9, 2020

Here are some of the big developments for tracking right now confirmed coded nineteen deaths across our country. Surpass a 1111000. As the number of known cases worldwide. Climbs to more than seven point one million there are now more than 3.3 million people were covering around the globe. With us here's starting things off as usual ABC chief medical correspondent doctor Jan ashen and doctor Jan the World Health Organization. Making headlines with the statement that the asymptomatic. Spread of corona virus is actually rare. This flies in the face of what we've been hearing from medical experts before hand that if you were asymptomatic. You were potentially still a spreader exactly. And this really is a perfect example Amy of how it's normal and to be expected to have controversial an opposing opinions in medicine and science. We're seeing it play out in living color with this pandemic. So here's what we know so far we have to remember there is a difference between being asymptomatic. And being infectious it's not the same thing we do know that it's possible to be infected. Andy asymptomatic we know that with covic nineteen and we know that with other respiratory viruses. We know that there are also many respiratory viruses that demonstrate that they are able to be spread. Prior to causing symptoms and someone which may also be at play behind the WHO statement. And we know based on a lot of data CDC Iceland various sources big studies. That asymptomatic rates for cold at nineteen can be as high as 50% so that just means my can be infected. And show no symptoms right and wasn't that the main reason why the CDC then decided to recommend people Wear masks dad yeah easy asymptomatic. And spreading the virus precisely that was the leading motivation behind the CDC changing their guidelines. And we've heard doctors felt she doctor Burks talk about it so the theories now. Is that people without symptoms. Can spread covic nineteen how often that occurs is unknown people who develop symptoms of cove in nineteen have been found to be infectious. One to three days before they start to develop symptoms so again that's a working theory. And the thing about masks is that they can act as a so as a source control literally blocking the transmission of those potentially infectious viral particles. Two others that's why the CDC changed those recommendations aren't doctor Jan thank you very much.

