Transcript for Latest updates on COVID-19: June 29, 2020

We have some major developments that we're tracking -- "What you need to know." More than 2.5 of the global coronavirus cases are right here in the U.S. Now, 125,000 Americans dead. Also, a number we need to let you know about -- 30 million Americans have been tested. With me now as always is ABC chief medical correspondent, Dr. Jen Ashton. We've seen numbers all over the place. Hotspots. Cases going up followed by hospitalizations. What we should be focused on? Well, T.J. In talking with public health officials, a term that I want to drill down on, I think it's really important that people pay attention to this -- it'sthe test positivity percentage. Let's start with some basic definitions, this is the percent of people who are tested who then test positive. This is really important, because it's considered to be a marker for testing, how much we're testing and how well we're testing as well as the level of the virus. The world health organization did advised in may before reopening they urged governments to use the test positivity and keep it at less than or equal at 5% for at least two weeks to go ahead and reopen. As of June 28th, 23 states in the United States now have rates that are higher than 5%. That's not where we want to be. What factors into this rate and you said 23 states, but all over the place, are they testing exactly the same to get that number? Well, no surprise, T.J., that testing is kind of all over the place. Here are the issues at this point -- number one, the way that each state is testing is inconsistent. So the way they're reporting, what they're reporting is inconsistent. That makes it problematic. In general, with this test positivity percentage, if the rate is too high, that may mean that then the only sickest people are being tested. Or the virus is circulating at a very high level. If the rate is too low that may mean that the testing is okay and the viral activity is low, which is where we are in new York right now. But, again, you have to take it not with a grain of salt but with a chunk of salt. You remind every single day. So early. So much we have to learn and we're still learning about how to track. We're learning how to test, how to track it and we have to remember that we're still learning every day. It feels like it's been forever, but it's been only six months. We don't yet know the fatality rate of this virus. The test positivity rate is important to help figure that out. It's very contagious, we don't know how contagious this virus is. Most importantly, T.J., state by state, country by country, we don't know who is getting tested. Is testing being done as a means of surveillance or are you only testing the people who are sick enough to come to medical attention? A lot still needs to be worked out. You're making that face like, T.J., I'll get back to you. Thank you so much.

