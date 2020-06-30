Transcript for Latest updates on COVID-19: June 30, 2020

This is what you need to know, this is what we're tracking. Diagnosed cases of covid-19 in this country now at more than 2.5 million with more than 126,000 deaths. Also, a number we also need to give you -- 705,000 Americans recovering. Let's bring in ABC chief medical correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton. We've got at least 23 states where we are seeing a sharp increase in cases, but we're still having debate and controversy over mask, are we still talking about masks? We are, T.J. Public health officials really focusing on this, I think there's been a lot of misconception, controversy. Let's slowly go through it again. First of all, what we know, masks have always been recommended for sick people. Remember, we put them on in hospital settings on sick people to prevent them from infecting other people. N95s are part of the ppe short supply issue list for healthcare workers and first responders. General face coverings, this is new data T.J., have been to shown to lower sars/covid-2 to 3% that's recently published in the "Lancet." That can make a big dent in this pandemic. Again, face coverings do not cause low oxygen levels or build up of carbon dioxide like many are saying. If they were the case, every time I did surgery I'd be passing out and that's not reality. Okay, doc, when we started this whole thing, we were on set plenty of times talking about public health officials adamant you don't have to do this, this is not something we recommend to the general public, something changed, understand why people -- I 100% understand that and we -- I have owned up to that. The CDC has owned up to it. Why has it happened? Because we have learned more. Dr. Ashton, thank you so

