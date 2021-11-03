Transcript for What happens to leftover doses at mass vaccination sites?

As more and more vaccination sites open up across the country and more are ending up with a leftover doses at the end of the day. So what happens to those extra shot. An organization doctor B is now working to matched them to people willing to get vaccinated at a moment's notice more than half a million people have already signed up. And we're lucky to have the founder of doctor B Cyrus missing me here to tell us more about it Cyrus thanks so much. For joining us first off why in the name doctor be and how exactly does this system more. That policy of the name comes from my granddaughter crew team at a position during a slew last little. He dedicated his career your closing gaps patient care which is. Abused I use are done here. And yeah. Huge. Huge in terms of what we do now works O'Donnell and easy universal nationwide since I was recruited ninety. Any indication can go to high dot com. And register they saw basic information that there are wires so their backs are realists. And and he provided that must use it simply indicate how. Access services how many doses. And time there siren. Our system of dual who works figure out exactly who notifying did create below our prior to Syria and effectively ensure that every single claimed in order and optimizing to make sure that. Now only Hillary Clinton so important and so the appropriate prior to models. And how does this happen how often are vaccine providers ending up with extra doses at the end of the day. It's quite frequent and the reason being is that patients chancellor no show 100 seat appointment when he at 30% of our part of reasons that I is that news seasons short supply. Client people are looking multiple claimants and will writers and canceling them she and that's resulting in a very complicated operational solid troll these. He's an accident additional operational challenges and it seemed writers huge consumer really just trying to cool that the release of the 51 part of the process. And nine are you taking several steps to ensure that the service will be equitable tell us about some of those efforts. And why that's so important you. Scherzer earlier in this program I was selling you discussions. Vaccine hesitancy. As we know. Adams indicated there. Can members of the black brown would native Spanish communities. Just more negative impacts include but they're also the same communities that received a lot of vaccine hesitant yeah. And the problem is is that pass these communities there are more receptive to getting the vaccine has seen her friends and senior and breached their mobile -- solid two. They then. You know what they are one beaten some of the more vulnerable communities. And she. Bernard Clinton would a little what do you want me or its shoe in any incidents. The rest of society who can hit refreshing honest. I don't and the best and chewing base model. Is that you can continually added perpetuity. Prioritize the one days over the one of these over the one sees anything new guy Ratner. So someone who was seen Jackson president and Kurdish terror. Category. Sudan's stay indicates they wanna get the vaccine the immediately go to the final line and so we think that is all the way to help rectify some of the inequities under the presidency and systemic in this. And so where is this service available and how do you sign up. So any anyone anywhere in the United States sign up we have not ruled out I was sites in Arkansas and New York City trying to roll call it a response or we have providers may not. Or thirty days now providers have come to us and we really literally. Are turning music slide. Refuted. Or being urged people to get signed up beyond platform. And we will notify you. As soon as they're stacks so. Right Cyrus and assuming that doctor gear we are grateful to you are grateful to the original doctor be your grandfather. For all of his service and so glad deceived following in this instance thanks for where you're doing. It.

