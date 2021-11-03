-
Now Playing: White House buys another 100M Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Merrick Garland confirmed as US attorney general
-
Now Playing: Prince William defends royal family when asked if the Windsors are racist
-
Now Playing: 5 police officers charged in shooting death of 15-year-old robbery suspect
-
Now Playing: Asian American mother says she was spit at while holding baby, called 'Chinese virus'
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Today marks 1 year since COVID was declared a pandemic
-
Now Playing: Traffic jam at the Port of Los Angeles
-
Now Playing: Every baseball fan should know these Negro League stars | FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: Amanda Berry opens up about her mission to help find missing children
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Deals and Steals for home and kitchen
-
Now Playing: How these experts help parents and kids take stress out of homework
-
Now Playing: A look at MacKenzie Scott’s marriage with high school educator Dan Jewett
-
Now Playing: 12-year-old caught on camera dangling from ski lift
-
Now Playing: Uber driver speaks out after passenger mask confrontation
-
Now Playing: Chaos at 1 of the nation’s biggest ports causes shipping delays
-
Now Playing: 6th woman accuses Gov. Cuomo of inappropriate behavior
-
Now Playing: Jury selection continues in trial for cop involved in George Floyd’s death
-
Now Playing: Fauci updates on White House vaccine promises and rollout plans