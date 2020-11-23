Line for COVID-19 test wraps around block

More
An urgent care facility in Massachusetts saw long testing lines amid a rise in coronavirus cases.
0:32 | 11/23/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Line for COVID-19 test wraps around block
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:32","description":"An urgent care facility in Massachusetts saw long testing lines amid a rise in coronavirus cases.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"74358731","title":"Line for COVID-19 test wraps around block ","url":"/Health/video/line-covid-19-test-wraps-block-74358731"}