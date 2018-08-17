Transcript for Long lingering pesticides may increase risk for autism: Study

A pesticides job is to kill bugs. Now a new study from Columbia University Medical Center published in the American Journal of Psychiatry. Says that higher blood levels of some chemicals from long finished pesticides and a mom's blood. Meet the associated with autism in children the Environmental Protection Agency phased out these specific pesticides like DDT years ago but small amounts still linger in the soil. Moms with high levels of pesticide DDE had a 32% higher chance of having children on the autism spectrum. The point here isn't a scare moms and there is no way to monitor how much of these chemicals may be in your blood. Or where it comes from. This study doesn't suggest these pesticide residues from long ago cause autism. Just that they might be connected to it Kobe is the steady contributor to good understanding of marxism. Puzzled and every bit of information helps with this medical minute I'm Marla signed ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.