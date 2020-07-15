Louisiana children's doctor survives coronavirus

Dr. Dominic Carollo, a pediatric anesthesiologist at Oschner Hospital, discussed being on the front lines of the pandemic and encourages others to stay safe.
2:48 | 07/15/20

