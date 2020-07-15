-
Now Playing: COVID-19 cases continue to soar as states rollback reopening
-
Now Playing: Trump makes announcement on MS-13 gang
-
Now Playing: Mike Pompeo commends UK decision to ban Huawei
-
Now Playing: Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized for possible infection
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: July 14, 2020
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized
-
Now Playing: Texas Congressman: 'We’re missing strong leadership from the top'
-
Now Playing: Trump administration withdraws policy on foreign students
-
Now Playing: Trump under fire for coronavirus, race relations
-
Now Playing: Exclusive: President Donald Trump's niece Mary Trump says he should 'resign'
-
Now Playing: Rep. Maxine Waters says presidential leadership has ‘failed’ Americans during pandemi
-
Now Playing: Texas works against rising cases
-
Now Playing: Biden calls on Trump to 'listen to your public health experts'
-
Now Playing: White House is accused of trying to discredit Dr. Anthony Fauci
-
Now Playing: Helicopters, boats, sailors battle raging Navy ship inferno
-
Now Playing: White House attempts to discredit Dr. Anthony Fauci
-
Now Playing: More closures in California amid rise in cases, hospitalizations
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: COVID-19 deaths are rising. What will the U.S. do?
-
Now Playing: Trump says he has good relationship with Dr. Fauci