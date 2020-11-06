Lyft is offering riders safety tips as ridesharing makes its gradual return

More
To reassure both riders and drivers concerned about contracting the virus, Lyft created a video showing how riders should prepare for future trips.
1:00 | 06/11/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Lyft is offering riders safety tips as ridesharing makes its gradual return
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:00","description":"To reassure both riders and drivers concerned about contracting the virus, Lyft created a video showing how riders should prepare for future trips.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"71194434","title":"Lyft is offering riders safety tips as ridesharing makes its gradual return","url":"/Health/video/lyft-offering-riders-safety-tips-ridesharing-makes-gradual-71194434"}