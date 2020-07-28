Transcript for Major milestone in race to get a vaccine

This morning rolling back reopening its Saint Louis now living crowds to fifty people and closing bars early. Officials now saying they will take action against businesses that ignore social distancing. Overnight New York's governor and U Cuomo tweeting this video of a concert in the Hamptons on Saturday saying I am appalled. The department of health will conduct an investigation we have no tolerance for the illegal and reckless endangerment of public health. In Florida this gym owner was arrested after repeatedly violating county health borders or doing his guests can't beat. About the need for masks had to say this is not the way expected to start the interview but I have to be having respond first one of those tweets. From president trump there were taken down overnight first on on that one that city you don't need mask you're insecure it's called I drug sykora Quinn. Can use clarify for our viewers the best scientific guidance we have unmask and hydroxy clerk when. We should all be wearing masks outside George this is something that if you heard. Doctor Burks mentioned when she was and making a comment. It's very important there are certain fundamental things we should be doing particularly if you happen to be in an area with his viral activity. Where mask all the time when your outside social distancing six feet at least. Avoid crowds close bars in areas where it is viral activity and do hand hygiene. There's no question about that so that's something that's not really arguable can you continue to do your job when the president United States has publicly questioning her credibility in this way. You know George I I don't know how to address that I'm just going to certainly continue doing my job I I you know I'm I don't tweet I don't think. Under an even read them so I'd I don't really wanna go there I just will continue. To do my job no matter what comes out because I think it's very important we're in the middle of a crisis with regard. To an epidemic or pandemic this is what I do this is what I've been trained for. My entire professional life and I'll continue to do it finally let me ask you about vaccines we saw that Madeira trial began yesterday I know you say you're cautiously optimistic. What should people expect. You know George rum and I say I'm cautiously optimistic I mean that the reason I say that. Is that the the phase three trial is you know started yesterday the early data on phase one which was fundamentally safety but it was enough for us to see. The kind of response. That this vaccine induces an individual. And reduced the level of any bodies which of the proteins that fight the virus. At a level that was quite high in the sense of who was comparable if not better than what we see in the recovery from natural infection. And that's really one of the issues when you're dealing with the vaccines. If you can induce a response that's at least as good. As natural infection that is a good predictor that you're gonna have a vaccine that works obviously. The proof of the putting is you've got to do the trial it's a launch trial 30000 people a going to be in the trial. That will give us the answer and yes. I am cautiously optimistic that as we get into the late fall and early winter we will have an answer and I believe it will be positive. And Viktor cannon joins us live from Miami now Victor we just heard from doctor fats and GMA I know you also just spoke to medical professional who had some really good insight. On the vaccine progress what did you hear. Diane AM or Miami is a clinical lab and they're taking part in the final stage of Pfizer's vaccine trials. Doses are expected to start this week and we just spoke. With their chief medical officer. You're doing this for thirty years I participated in little over a hundred trials probably for your for conducting trials. Never anything as important as this yes we expect a tremendous amount of interest both from. Don't patients in a private practice plus patients who have been in previous clinical trials. Plus people just stopping me and say what you know when the study starts I've been. They like would dare to Pfizer's vaccine like they won't be available until late this year or early next year Diane. I'm Lanka to hear they're making progress Victor thanks.

