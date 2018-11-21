Transcript for Maryland college student dies of adenovirus

They give dead that is more can out of someplace federal weight that those faces a little bit scary for of the kids be in and campus a lot of other kids. As students backed up further Thanksgiving break at the University of Maryland many of them were taking precautions. On Tuesday they were notified that a student died after being diagnosed with the add new virus last week a common virus which can cause symptoms ranging from common colds to pneumonia. Sheen. Sorry to be snicker snicker that students dad who we spoke to over the phone has identified her as eighteen year old Olivia terror golf. A freshman who was battling Crohn's Disease while living on campus in alcohol. A dorm which he says was known for having mold problems. Actually opera. Twice Bolivia's debt says she was tested for the add new virus only after he learned that other students were diagnosed he wishes this school had notified the campus community sooner. I was told. Adam. Air works students with the virus what I call to trying to figure out what my daughter and me. It's good for my daughter. The director of the university. He's helped set or expresses condolences to the pair called family in the priest didn't notice into the community. Yeah. It is the worst nightmare family errands and certainly parent have to return.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.