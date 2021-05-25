Transcript for Maryland introduces new COVID-19 vaccine lottery incentive

For forty straight days this state will get about 40000. Dollars to one lucky Merrill lender who received at least one dose of the Kobe in nineteen vaccine. It's a lot of cash. That's a lot of starting Tuesday they drawings will begin in the vaccine lottery which will end on July 4 what the 400000. Dollar jackpot. Why wouldn't you want to. Potentially weigh me the epithet at that you can euthanized. The initiative god backs catches this base of the latest move to convince male Linder is still on the fence to get the shot. Look for people who are still hesitate will the lottery be enough to sway them. We posted that question on social media he received dozens of comments practically every viewer says no the money won't persuade them. To get the vaccine. But even with the chance to win big money Kendrick home says he still has no plans to get the vaccine. I never had a two shot north have a adequate outweigh and China's buckled. This woman who didn't want us to use her name says the lottery. Doesn't invent search either. And it doesn't this late mean. Anything like epidemic and a little bit more skeptical. But not everyone feels that way spoke to two other people who aren't vaccinated they believe the lottery is a good idea. And possibly what's needed to get to herd immunity. In if I was on the and it's about it I think I would definitely do it he doesn't play UConn went.

