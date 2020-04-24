Medical director describes ‘nightmare’ coronavirus outbreak at nursing home

More
"Nightline" co-anchor Byron Pitts spoke to Dr. Jim Wright about the impact the coronavirus outbreak had at Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center.
9:06 | 04/24/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Medical director describes ‘nightmare’ coronavirus outbreak at nursing home

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"9:06","description":"\"Nightline\" co-anchor Byron Pitts spoke to Dr. Jim Wright about the impact the coronavirus outbreak had at Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"70334644","title":"Medical director describes ‘nightmare’ coronavirus outbreak at nursing home ","url":"/Health/video/medical-director-describes-nightmare-coronavirus-outbreak-nursing-home-70334644"}