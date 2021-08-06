Medical expert: New Alzheimer’s drug gives patients hope

More
ABC News Medical Consultant Dr. Darien Sutton discusses the newly Food and Drug Administration-approved Alzheimer’s drug Aducanumab and another drug now approved for obesity.
4:34 | 06/08/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Medical expert: New Alzheimer’s drug gives patients hope

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:34","description":"ABC News Medical Consultant Dr. Darien Sutton discusses the newly Food and Drug Administration-approved Alzheimer’s drug Aducanumab and another drug now approved for obesity.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"78142469","title":"Medical expert: New Alzheimer’s drug gives patients hope","url":"/Health/video/medical-expert-alzheimers-drug-patients-hope-78142469"}