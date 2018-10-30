Transcript for Medicine isn't candy: How to keep your kids safe this Halloween

With Americans predicted to spend two point six billion dollars on Halloween candy this year. There'll be a lot of political treat minor unannounced visit colorful candy for medications left out on the counter. Every year almost 60000. Young children accidentally ingests medications and end up an emergency program. The up and away campaign in partnership with the CDC. Wants to remind parents to keep medications locked up safely out of the reach of children. In six easy steps here's how you can protect your kids. One pick a place your children can't reaps to put medicine and a way after each use. Three double check the safety cap is on and mocked for teacher children about medications safety five tell guests about medication safety. Six no the poison control number in case of emergency that's 18022212. Tutu. At this medical minute I'm Elizabeth pentagon.

