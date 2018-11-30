Transcript for Men might soon use this gel for birth control

Well researchers are signing up hundreds of couples to participate in testing a new form of male birth control okay so it's a gel it's applied by the man. That is absorbed into the back and shoulders. The gel is meant to reduce sperm production to lower nonexistent levels for the study and then we'll apply the gel daily for up to twelve weeks to determine if it causes any unacceptable side effects. If sperm levels due dropped to a certain level. The man will enter a year long trial.

