Men might soon use this gel for birth control

More
The National Institutes of Health recently funded a study to see if a topical gel for men could prevent pregnancy, potentially giving couples who don't want children a new contraceptive option.
0:29 | 11/30/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Men might soon use this gel for birth control
Well researchers are signing up hundreds of couples to participate in testing a new form of male birth control okay so it's a gel it's applied by the man. That is absorbed into the back and shoulders. The gel is meant to reduce sperm production to lower nonexistent levels for the study and then we'll apply the gel daily for up to twelve weeks to determine if it causes any unacceptable side effects. If sperm levels due dropped to a certain level. The man will enter a year long trial.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59520480,"title":"Men might soon use this gel for birth control","duration":"0:29","description":"The National Institutes of Health recently funded a study to see if a topical gel for men could prevent pregnancy, potentially giving couples who don't want children a new contraceptive option.","url":"/Health/video/men-gel-birth-control-59520480","section":"Health","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.