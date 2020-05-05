Transcript for Some in the Midwest are worried that it’s too soon to lift lockdown

Well it took longer for the midwest to feel the effects of the -- pandemic but they have undoubtedly been hit hard becoming some of the fastest growing outbreak states now. And as locked locked down mandates are being lifted. Some people are worrying it's just too soon to joining us now is mayor de Moines Iowa freeing county mayor accounting thanks for being with us and I know. And the governor there relaxing restrictions but never issued a stay at home order. As we've pointed out a map FEMA put out of the states experiencing an increase in cases include states that are now relaxing social distancing. Is it too soon to open back up. Well that's your question made the error we've got a nine counties in the state of Iowa and 22 remained under but restrictions 77. The governor's announce that she's opening up. Gemma du 22 were were video larger urban areas are in our state. And we're still seeing significant. Rises in Yemen the spread of a bitter cry from our. That's sad when do you think when you plan on dim going reopening what's your approach then to loosening these restrictions. It could desk should it. Probably be dictated by the medical data we saw it yesterday for instance. Eighty new. That's positive agenda which is still about 661. We'll see what today does but via expansion over the last week has been hurt significant. And so border. Good health and well being number citizens really is the number one piece. Our industry here and in good morning nick you know its government its insurance is financial medical. Use legal. A lot of people look at I wouldn't say thank you it's oh agriculture by it in recent more in the capital city goes. The industries that are really. Driving us a lot of those people or more from home so they are. Were trying to do the best we can't be rebutted it certainly maintain social distancing work from home if you can't. Only goal out of necessary. Stay home state helped the best you ordered a bit higher court down however. The governor's order. News. Don't want to be it takes precedence because. She has the legal authority she is dictated bit oh on government does not so we're were. According out an urgent message to our Susan to. Meet those requirements is fest weekend. Right and and certainly healthy is your number one goal in the C keep your citizens but obviously there are big financial impacts of this as well also as a city. What are you doing what Kenny be doing to help those businesses in Des Moines stay afloat. Well we have are working with. Horror. Chamber of commerce. With the city with the county were put together packages to try to support. Are our businesses especially due to this small ones beat the insurance and in the government they continue to go along. But we we need to work to do that. The number one thing is we think about it. And we think about the help of businesses we certainly want to support that but for the number one. Thing music how well being over Susan's. Hope leave the recovery. The economy will come but if you don't have open you don't have your life. It doesn't matter so that's number one Morgan review what at first and make sure that we get their protected and we see eight flattening curve on this are spread. The end until we see that permanent because centers to one opener. While we certainly appreciate your leadership and your time today thank you so much mayor frank counting thanks for being with us. Thank you.

