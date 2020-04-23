Transcript for How Nebraska is maintaining essential services while containing the spread of COVID-1

Well mayors across the country are tasked with maintaining essential services wall containing the spread of the corona virus. Joining us now is mayor of Lincoln Nebraska Leary and Taylor Barrett. Marriage legal we know has about a hundred cases right now but the stated Nebraska more than 18100 are you expect teen case is there to continue to rise and how are you keeping it from spiking. Yes we are still moving through our surge of cases here in Nebraska we expect that to continue through the end of April and into the early may. But we credit our people for helping us to flatten the curves people in Lincoln Nebraska took this very seriously very early on. And we are seeing just a small number of cases each day and we're trying to safely search your Nebraska. Yeah and mayor we have heard that there are of course some states in the US that are trying to reopened you have a timeline for easing restrictions there in Lincoln. We're evaluating that right now because unlike other states we haven't actually closed. Many businesses though many did voluntarily as they sent many people took this seriously where their residence or employers. The will be looking at the number of cases are hospital capacity and of course our public health. Infrastructure and a value waiting whether or not we can continue to keep some of these measures in place. We can reopen our economy in a safe way yes speaking of your economy Nebraska has seen a spike in cases in meat packing plants there is that adding an impact. On how you're battling the virus there. In Lincoln that it is not but we of course know that we're all connected by this virus so there's an outbreak in the meatpacking plant elsewhere in Nebraska happens. We're paying close attention our local public health officials are coordinating with those health officials. Because we want to keep everyone in Nebraska safe and we want our hospitals. To be able to extend care to those individuals if need be. You devoted your daily briefing yesterday to wellness and the import of coping with the stress of this pandemic so how are you helping your city. Do just that. We know that moments of crisis ten. Potentially bring out the best in people that's what we're focused on were focused on tapping into people's compassion and trying to build connections. Between our residents that will last beyond this pandemic and we actually launch a program called neighbor a link here in Lincoln to help. Connect volunteers. With our homebound seniors are talks with disabilities who may need a helping hand right now or even just the chance. To have a phone caller video chat for some personal connection and companionship and it's a wonderful community I was actually just in Lincoln in March before this all really began in rammed up it's a big college town. Are you concerned about what happens next with the University of Nebraska there and other schools in your city. Slowly we miss our students and we want to get back to cheering on our championship oddball team in our football team. And also as a city like many mayors across the country worried about the revenue that were potentially losing. If our universities remain. In a different form of online learning. We are. Counting on those revenues to providing. Horton essential city services protect our residents and continue to protect our public health so we are of course concerned and are looking to the federal government for support during this time aren't we have certainly are wishing you when everyone there are Lincoln Nebraska the very best. Mayor Leary and gay Laura Baird thank you for being with us. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.