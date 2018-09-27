Newer hormonal birth control linked to lower ovarian cancer risk: Study

Hormonal contraception methods like a pill, patch, ring or injectable are very effective and popular as birth control, but they can have other health benefits, too.
May significantly. Lower the risk of ovarian cancer. Researchers say that risk of dropped as much as some B 4% for women using those methods of birth control for more than ten years.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

