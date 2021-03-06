Transcript for NFL agrees to end controversial 'race-norming' practice in concussion suit payouts

In the sports world and to a story that acts you honestly when I heard about act I couldn't believe was real the National Football League. Has agreed to end a practice. So called race no warming in connection with a landmark concussion settlement you've probably heard about. Some form players say that the controversial race storming practice assumed that black players start out with a lower cognitive functioning. Yes you heard that right the NFL using a formula that assumes a black. Players started out would lower cognitive functioning than white players and that that was used. To deny the black players equal money in the brain injury claims one billion dollar brain injury lawsuit for repetitive concussions injuries ESPN's Ryan Smith. Has the full story. The NFL is pledging to make sure race no longer plays a part in the landmark 2013. NFL concussion settlement program. Which is so far paid eligible former players suffering from the effects of head injuries. Hundreds of millions of dollars Mo doesn't give you an expiration date you just explorer but players like former Steelers defensive end T even Henry. Say they didn't qualify because of the color of their skin despite battling memory loss headaches and depression. Symptoms Henry suspects are long term effects of head injuries he sustained on the field his claims were denied I just want to be looked the same way as a white guy act. At the center of the firestorm. A controversial practice known as recent warming. In medicine it's supposed to help doctors make better diagnoses. By using race to make assumptions about a patient's background critics say using it to determine level of brain injury is discriminatory. Because it assumes black players start at a lower cognitive level than white ones making it harder for black players. To prove enough damage to qualify for payouts. How did you react when you learn. There was a different standard being used from black players to get benefits as compared to white players. Arthur O sol tree and I still feel that way. Though the NFL says there is no merit to any claim of discrimination an NFL spokesperson now tells ABC news they are. Committed to eliminating race based norms in the program. Saying the league will review claims that were previously rejected. Are you. Attorney Chris seeger is representing the former players he's the same man who negotiated the landmark settlement eight years ago accident it was in the details of the settlement. Got a recommendation every storming in evaluating former players was included. But he's now under fire from a growing number of his own clients who feel he let them down in the original negotiations. And in his more recent response to criticism of the program. I'm really sorry that anybody anybody or any client of mine in this program has been made to feel that way. That was a big mistake it was a failure of the system now in an exclusive interview with ABC news seeger is making the shocking admission day. I was wrong. I didn't have a full appreciation. Of the scope of the problems I'm on top of this and I'm going to eliminate race Norman from the settlement and if that results in me having scored every single claim again. Especially where re storming was applied. I will fight to have that. So for former black players who have felt discriminated against what arguments you make to them as to why you're the best person to represent them in this prosperous. I'm fully cognizant of what this country's history of what is happening black people in this country I know this very well I can't say I'm walking as somebody else's shoes. But I'm not oblivious to it this has to get fixed this is deeper than just the NFL confession settlement. Well Ryan Smith Kidd joins me now for more and a long and our ABC news Cannes jury housing granderson gentlemen welcome and Ryan you've been on this story dungy is great reporting as I said I couldn't believe it. When I saw apparently explanation is that they used cognition is a kind of shorthand for socio economic and other about background issues that may. Result in different results from the task but that tells me that they're test isn't working. What do you think about that but also what happens next now big players have been affected. But yet to your first point Terry idea was this fact when this a settlement was agreed to back in 2013. They wanted to play diagnostic tools to analyze whether or not players and reached a level of impaired cognition in order to get a claim award. So this is one of those processing is. And Chris seeger their environments in the back then. That was what was used. Get a better picture of peoples from different areas different races different ages. There's also components for different education levels it turns out are they using in this way in this settlement. Ends up as many people dealer being discriminatory so what are now doing is the NFL is vowing to get rid of it. But it's never as simple as it seems. The NFL is coming up with a different alternatives. For evaluating players other than brainstorming and Chris seeger is looking back. Trying to see who was impacted by this is someone who's claim might have been denied because trees Germany's use. And trying to get them pain so. Took both sides have to come to some sort of agreement as to what we're placed great storming and other things. Analyzing claims in the way they want and under the settlement and if you go back and re score some of those claims and people. Or who were previously denied because of race and owed money. Back across and tens if not hundreds of millions of dollars. They're doing all right then they can drive forward but but clearly they do wanna limit their exposure so Al diddley there are taking these steps as Ryan just told us how significant do you think it is. I think difference. I'm sorry there's there's there's that it makes its founders of the NFL wasn't an audit commission son is that the NFL wasn't cognizant of what it was up to. We just imagine you're going through this lawsuit you're very much aware commander so hard reply and rational me but your vote by calling Karen experts economy's. Formal. Basically racial injustice. And that you want cut and cap and make out of the week for protests and racial injustice while simultaneously using a racially unjust system to determine who should be compensated. So when you asked me about the Steel City and as well it always seems as this week epitomizes. Being successful in spite of yourself. Whether it's domestic violence what was trying to concealed information in terms of how does Jane can text brains to begin with. It always builders they are responding to her own ineptitude more civilian proactive to a crawl. And they have if you have this problem in their. They're still as you point out there's still condoms swamp and around and it Ryan. You can use spoke with several of these former players' wives and what impact has this had on them and their families. Policy Norman's Terry you've got. Just put in perspective for people imagine if you have a family member who sustained. Multiple head injuries playing the game we have people that we talked to are experiencing dementia at age 32. Neural psychologist telling them that they going to see them they say yes you're the kind of person who should be getting a clean. And then even sometimes they get that award for hundreds of thousands if not millions of dollars. And the NFL's inviting them and you know those been fighting saying he didn't apply these norms like Grayson wants. And those engine and being rejected it ended a years long fight for those families. Then they learn about our reporting and they say wait a second. All this time this was part of it. I competed just like the white guys standing with me on the offensive line and you're denying my claim and accepting others. And a good had six miles East Point is that he makes a great point. The NFL when this story heroes. Said there is no discrimination here that these things that he's raced norms and are psychologists are applying. That they're there are optional the recommended not required. We uncovered emails and information as part of our recording. Where doctors were coming forward and saying this is require that we're getting calls and we don't. Put in place. We're getting calls if we save this appreciate claims and we even talked to a doctor said. After I sent a claims to go through. The NFL said did you buy the response why didn't you and he said straight up. It's discriminatory. So I think housing makes a very good point Vienna bell is now saying hey. It's still discriminatory but we've got remove these rainstorms but this isn't something players and their families have been talking about and we've been talking about are reporting. For months and there has been no progress in until this statement now question will be whether they actually do. Right Larry and I know you'll beyond that no surprise no shock that the NFL. Not behaving to the highest standards but LC let's broaden the discussion for a moment here we talk about a racial reckoning. The two countries been having since the murder of George put a lot of people did young people rose rose up. Of all backgrounds and colors take to streets and cut it to some degree this system. Cocoa look at the issue at the very least board what does this say this story out of the NFL what does it tell us about. And the way the NFL is at least seeming to try to address the what does it say about where we are right now as we struggle to achieve. Justice in harmony among all people in our country. Doesn't really fascinating question because a lot of people like to try to separate sports from everyday life deliverance and metropolitan sports heart intermingled. And here legitimate another example that productive intermingle them they are white wall lovers and this is what I made. Do you believe the NFL and his group of scientists created race Mormon. What are out to the history no way did not get applied originally there was already established. Sort of that show you that there were other entities in this country there was using the same racist process. In order to make determinations whether or based on health. Education etc. this was a racist system that was put in place I believe as part practiced very early eighties. Used to be applied. When it comes to compensation. When it comes to education when it comes to health. That is the epitome of systemic racism. So whenever you see an elected official I commend you Graham say hey I don't sees signs program. And you know but the NFL it's not just seeing signs of it but they took what the larger society was using had been applied it to discriminate against black people. What what are you talking about. That is systemic racism that is please just don't. That he literally separates the races based solely upon race so to cold raw answer your question I think it's just one more reminder. That the insidious nature racism and their tentacles are closed system and racism. Are so far reaching that we're just beginning to scratch the surface or anyone patted themselves on the back because we don't a couple of rob marches. Companies recognize Jim teams last year at some sort of big statement towards racial reconciliation. Please take a closer look at what racism and where racism students' systems look like before we start congratulate ourselves about defeating it. Long way to go as this story out of the NFL. At least has the benefit of shining a light on some of that distance to east you have to go. Standard as the granderson and Ryan Smith who reported this story force thanks to us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.